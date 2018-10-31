IPB meet at CM’s residence clears proposals worth Rs 230 crore

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar chaired the meeting of Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) on Tuesday at his private residence at Taleigao, wherein approval was given to seven projects, which would bring in an investment to the tune of Rs 230 crore and create around 400 jobs.

Following the controversy over the last meeting of IPB, held on October 17 at IT hub at Altinho, as it was claimed that the meet was chaired by the Chief Minister through video-conferencing, Tuesday’s meeting was fixed at Parrikar’s private residence in Taleigao.

Speaking to media after the meeting, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, who is also the vice-chairman of IPB, said that Parrikar chaired the IPB meeting which should clear all apprehensions raised regarding the earlier meeting chaired by him through video-conferencing.

“During the last meeting held on October 17 at IT hub, the Chief Minister was on video-conferencing for ten minutes,” he said, adding that on Tuesday, he found Parrikar to be in good health. Khaunte also said that Parrikar provided suggestions on how to go forward. Further, Khaunte said that Goa needs the right investment and it is our collective responsibility

including that of the media to send the right message to investors.

Chief executive officer of IPB Vishal Prakash said that a total of 13 proposals were discussed during the meeting of which seven were approved, three were deferred for want of more information and it was decided to revoke permission of two projects on grounds of misuse of approvals, which were granted earlier. Besides, one proposal was rejected.

The IPB has given the approval to seven projects including Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up ammunition manufacturing facility in the state.

The meeting was also attended by Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar besides members of IPB including Atrey Sawant, Ernest Dais, Yatin Kakodkar, Shekhar Sardesai, Rajkumar Kamat and secretary of Industries Sudhir Mahajan.