IPB begins reviewing projects approved by Parsekar govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The second meeting of newly-constituted Goa Investment Promotion Board chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday has reviewed the projects, which had been approval by the board under the chairmanship of former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

A handful of projects, which call for clarity over some issues, have been pigeonholed for in-depth study by the board.

The IPB under the chairmanship of Parsekar had held 14 meetings giving approvals to 149 projects, which had promised to bring in an investment of Rs 11, 612 crore with 25,492 jobs.

Sources said that decision on the projects in need of further study would be taken in the coming weeks.

The meeting will resume on Thursday and continue reviewing all other projects approved by the IPB in the past.

The sources said that at least 10 per cent of the approved projects would be reviewed thoroughly by the new board.

Board members have decided to review such projects which have been enmeshed in the issues like land conversion, change in zones and others.

“The Chief Minister and other IPB members may also visit the sites of the approved projects before granting them final nod.

“If needed the board may call the concerned officials and promoters of the projects seeking clarity on the proposals,” sources said.

The sources said that M/s KPMG Advisory Services Put Ltd, a private agency, will join the board as consultant in July 2017.