IoT seminar at Rosary College

Department of computer applications, Rosary College is organising a seminar on ‘Research trends and Industrial Applications of Internet of Things’ at Goa Hotel Woodlands, today, September 2.

IoT permits devices to be sensed and remotely controlled across the existing network infrastructure. It has the potential to influence all sectors of industry such as agriculture medicine, transportation, home appliances, etc. The objective of the seminar is to provide awareness on IoT and explore business and research opportunities through talks and demonstrations presented by representatives from various IoT organisations.

Teachers, students and professionals from engineering, computer science domains and electronics and robotics enthusiasts would benefit from this event. For registrations and more details visit rosarycollege.org/iot.