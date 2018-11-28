IOA delegation had doubts on time schedule but satisfied with progress: Ashok Kumar

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES|NT

Sports Editor

PORVORIM

“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was taken to all sites where work is in progress and they had some doubts of the completion time schedule but were satisfied with the progress,” stated Ashok Kumar, Sports Secretary, in conversation with The Navhind Times.

“They have given us some suggestions on how to have a back- up plan in place in case some works are not ready. We already have a plan B and the same was explained to the delegation,” added Kumar.

The National Games is scheduled to be held from March 30 to April 14, 2019.

The swimming pool in Campal will be closed to the public from the last week of December or early December. It depends how fast the files are cleared by the finance department,” Anil Ringne, Chief Engineer of SAG, informed.

“We have floated the last tender in regards to infrastructure. The tender is regarding work on the swimming pool in Campal. It is not a major work as the tiles of the pool need to be changed – they were not changed since the pool was built in 1977 – there are going to be changes in the filtration plant and a new dressing room with a media annexure is going to be developed for the National games,” divulged Kumar.

Sports secretary Kumar is of the opinion that finance will not be a dampener to the conduct of the Games as a budgetary provision already exists. “We have sent a request to the Centre for more grants. We have not heard from them yet. Even if we do not get an approval, there is finance available. There already exists a budgetary provision for the procurement of goods and services. The remaining of the bills will be spilled over to the next financial year. The expenditure of the National Games will span over two financial years,” explained Kumar while squashing doubts of lack of additional finance having implications on the conduct of the Games.

“The Chief Secretary during his review meeting has issued directions to certain functional areas where additional inputs were required. We have already advertised for certain posts that are required for the conduct of the games and the response has been good. We expect the coaches with SAG to provide us with technical knowledge for the conduct of various sports disciplines,” stated Kumar when asked whether sports people were being shortlisted to help.

“We had a periodic review with Churchill Brothers FC team in terms of release of their grant of Rs three crore. Another periodic review is due during the half way stage of the I-league. During this review we see the overall performance of the senior team and the progress made in their youth development programme while submitting a recommendation to the government to release the grant,” stated Kumar when asked whether Churchill Brothers were granted financial assistance this year.

“Aleixo has been appointed as Member Secretary of GFDC on a full time basis after he was divested of his powers as director of ITI. I think there must have been a clerical error by the personnel department mentioning him as MD of GFDC. The GFDC constitution does not have a role for MD,” said Kumar.