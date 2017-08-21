Investors swindled of over `1.31 crore

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In two separate cases of investment frauds, several investors have been reportedly cheated to the tune of over Rs 1.31 crore.

Economic offence cell of the Goa police has registered two separate FIRs on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

In the first case, an FIR has been registered against Ramesh Havele and his wife Veena as well as directors of investment firms, agents and others for allegedly cheating about 21 investors to the tune of around Rs 1,09,09,400.

The police said the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy and induced the investors and depositors to invest in the companies such as Dhanada Portfolio Management, Dhanada Holding and Dhanada Corporation having office at Pune.

The investors were assured that they would be paid an interest ranging from 13 per cent to 48 per cent on the deposited amount depending on their time span of deposits, the police said adding that after a few years the accused stopped the functioning of the investment firm and cheated the investors by misappropriating their invested money to the tune of Rs 1,09,09,400.

The police inquiry has revealed that the accused had conducted a seminar in 1995 in Ponda and apprised the general public of his business pertaining to investment and huge rate of interest.

The said investment firm did not have branch office in Goa, the police said adding that investors were asked to deposit money in bank accounts.

Some of the investors received a part of their respective interests. However, they did not receive the full amount.

The police said that there are similar cases against the accused in Pune.

In the second case, the EOC has registered an FIR against Pravanjan Mohanty and Arvind Mishra both directors of Sanchaya Micro Credit and Sanchaya Infra Projects Ltd.

The police said that so far three persons who have collectively lost around Rs 22,50,000 have lodged complaints.

Police have suspected that there would be many more such investors who might have been duped by the Sanchaya Micro Credit and Sanchaya Infra Projects Ltd.

The police said that during the period from 2013 till 2016 the accused persons/directors without any authorisation accepted the cash deposits from the investors in Sanchaya Micro Credit and Sanchaya Infra Projects Ltd.

Their main office has been in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and they had opened offices in Vasco and Margao in 2013.

The investors had been promised an interest of 15 per cent, the police said adding that the accused ended their operations in Goa without the knowledge of the investors.