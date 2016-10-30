Franklin Templeton Investments senior management came down to Goa last week for the opening of the first branch office in Panjim. Here Peshotan Dastoor, national sales director, India, speaks on a range of issues relating to the Goa market for mutual funds, its customer mix, prospects of the industry in India, etc. In an interview to Shoma Patnaik, he says that, the future of the mutual fund industry is in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where residents are more inclined to save and invest versus their metro cousins.

Q: Are you in an expansion mode currently, viz. after the recent first Goa office?

We will consider. In the last six months we have opened six new branches but depending upon where the opportunity is and how big the opportunity is we will keep opening branches.

Q: Is Goa a good market for mutual funds? What is your assessment of it?

Awareness and acceptance of mutual funds in Goa is low. But that is true of the rest of India also. On pan-India basis awareness is less than 1-1.5 per cent of the people. I think the investor population in Goa can go up manifold. People that have understood mutual funds are very few but once they have understood they have got utmost faith in the product. The industry needs to be spending more time and effort in educating people. We need to have good advisors who will go out and reach out to the end consumer and educate them. We need these advisors to bring people together and convince them about mutual funds.

As for the Goa market, its current size is over Rs 9,000 crore spread across four key centers, Panjim, Margao, Vasco and Japan. In comparison to rest of India the Goa market has shrunk in size because of the mining industry problems. The Indian mutual fund industry grew by over five times from Rs 2.91 lakh crore in September 2006 to Rs 15.8 lakh crore in September 2016 at an annualized growth of 18 per cent. Comparatively the size of the market in Goa is estimated to have come down. However there is strong potential for growth in new investors and the outlook for mutual funds is improving.

Q: In your opinion who is the average mutual fund investors in Goa?

Typically lot of the market in Goa has been the high net worth individual (HNI) community and also companies, viz. the local business houses like Salgaonkar’s, Dempo, Fomento, etc. But they do not have the money to invest any more. Because of the uncertainty they have invested in other businesses. Somebody is gone into hotels and somebody is set up something else. Presently they are pulling out of other investments (including mutual funds) and putting it in the business. Whatever money that the corporates had in mutual funds is reducing. So today it is mostly the HNI and individual (retail) investor who are the customers of mutual funds. The Goa market is being driven by HNI’s and retail buyers.

Q: What is your market strategy to improve your business in Goa?

We are working very closely with our advisors (agents). We would love to do lot of investor education along with our advisor community. Because I am not in a position of understanding the requirements of the end consumer what we are trying to do is work lot more with the advisor community. In that sense we have got something known as the Franklin Templeton academy where we train advisors through the Franklin Templeton platform and teach them how to manage peoples money, how to interact with them, among other things. We have close to 400 advisors in Goa working with us. Plans are to have more but it is not easy to create more advisors, it takes lot of effort. Our market share is three per cent and target is to take it to 10 per cent.

Q: Any plans to seek business from the numerous small and micro units in the state?

Whole point is that we target the advisor. So, most of our efforts are behind them. But yes we are very happy if we are able to approach the barge owners association or the fishermen’s association and convince them to move beyond gold or land. Only in case of Goans it is the reverse because people here are selling their land. But what do they do with the money? We are very happy to convince them on mutual funds.

Q: Given the low penetration of mutual funds in India (18 per cent) where do you see growth coming in the future?

From the two and three tier cities because metros are 10 but 2-tier cities are many more. I think the awareness of mutual funds in these markets, the keenness among people to be saying I want be investing in mutual funds vis-à-vis bank or fixed interest products, the propensity to save is much higher in smaller towns versus somebody in bigger towns. So today we see more business coming from beyond the top 15 cities in the country. That trend is already established in a big way and I think that it will continue. Prospects for mutual funds are good. Declining interest rates will nudge investors to seek actively managed financial products that have the potential to beat inflation.

Q: Most of mutual fund schemes are in equity and debt. Do you foresee a shift towards other schemes in future?

I think there is another breed of investment coming up which is known as alternative investment fund. They will gain prominence in the years to come. But for the mutual fund route it will still remain debt and equity. It is also a slight function of saying what the environment is looking like. If you think it is looking good we will be seeing a big surge in equity. For next two to three years people will be willing to take more risks in the market. If I had Rs 100 I would be more willing to put the Rs 100 into equities rather than debt funds.

Q: As a manager of offshore funds what is the sentiments of outside investors towards India?

It is superb. Today India is probably the second or the third best investment destination for anybody in the world. India still remains very strong to outside investors.