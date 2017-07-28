Investiture ceremony held at DBC

“True leaders do not create followers, they create more leaders,” said officiating principal of Goa College of Home Science, Panaji Mahesh Pai while addressing students at the Investiture ceremony held at Don Bosco College, Panaji.

He also spoke about the importance of education and the role of student’s council. He said: “Being in the student council is an opportunity to acquire skills of communication, planning and organising.”

Mahesh further advised students to work as a team and not allow selfish interests to blemish their integrity.

Speaking on the occasion manager Fr Wilfred Fernandes urged the student leaders to be kind, compassionate and forgiving to one another. He added that they should always work hard, learn and keep the faith. Officiating principal, Cedric Silveira reminded students to work with conviction and dedication for the betterment of the college.

The college newsletter titled ‘News and Views’ was also released during the ceremony. It was followed by pinning the badges on the student leaders after which they took an oath for successful tenure administered.

At the end of the ceremony, the newly inducted general secretary, Joshua Lacerda enumerated the activities planned for the year ahead and staff secretary, Alisha Dias read out the duties of the council members.