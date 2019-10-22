International Trade Training School to be inaugurated in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The International Trade Training School will be inaugurated in Goa on December 12 to provide training in the field of exports.

The CEO and founder of Global Network Institute, Jagat Shah, addressing a press conference on Monday said that the school will provide an opportunity to students as well as professionals from 15 years to 70 years of age, to achieve expertise in the field of exports. “The students can export anything from locally grown organic fruits and vegetables to cashew feni,” he noted.

The school will have a course on exports for a period between three and five days, and each batch would admit 20 students at a time. The profile of the students will be created through LinkedIn, as an entry point for international business, and students would be trained to make phone calls to American and Canadian

buyers.

Shah also informed that the school will have job placements and monitoring of students for a period of one year. He further maintained that within one year, the school will have all of its faculties from Goa.

Shah stated that the curriculum of the school would not be pre-defined, but customised for students, informing that the students of the school would even be taken on a business trip to foreign countries, a buyer-seller meet organised and business arranged for them. He observed that the school will also guide the students in e-commerce that is in online

business.

“The holistic goal of the school goes well with the aim of the Indian government to craft a $5 trillion economy by 2025,” Shah mentioned.