International Deaf  Summit gets underway in Margao

Margao

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, said that hearing impaired participating in the four day International Deaf Summit 2020 in Margao are the special guests of the touristic state of Goa and that the government will provide all sorts of attention and support for their betterment.

Speaking as the chief guest after inaugurating the four-day summit that is being organised by Deaf Leader Foundation, Deaf Can Foundation, Bhopal, and Inspir-alive, in collaboration with International Human Rights Association (IHRA), Goa and in support of Government of Goa, the Chief Minister informed that the government is endeavouring to provide adequate facilities at the special schools which are existing in the state.

“I will look into the demand for higher secondary for these special children. I am happy that such a great event is happening for the first time in Goa,” the Chief Minister said.

The Margao legislator Digambar Kamat said that many hearing impaired persons brought laurels to the country and added that the society should also respect them. He said that the Chief Minister has extended his helping hand for the summit, and thanked him for that.

Prithi S Soni, explained how the hearing impaired are sexually harassed at several place, and demanded with the government come to their rescue in this regard.

Others who were present include the working chairman (Law and Enforcement), IHRA-India Dr G Gopi Krishna, patron, International Deaf Summit and chairman for IHRA, Goa state Navnath Khandeparkar, senior manager- Finance and Legal CBM India Trust, Banglore Rajani Gopalkrishna, sign language consultant and associate director for Bollywood films Sangeeta Gala.