Interests of state protected: Vijai

PANAJI: Agriculture Minister and Goa Forward party chief Vijai Sardesai said that it is a victory for the people of Goa.

“Our stand has been vindicated. We have qualitatively and quantitatively won. Our party and our minister has been at the forefront of this struggle and on top of things right from the beginning and our legal team has been able to convince the Tribunal of our reasonable prayer,” he said.

Further Sardesai said, “I have been personally monitoring the proceedings and we have demonstrated our commitment to the interests of Goemkars and our courage to stand up for it. We will study the decision and take the next steps.” NT