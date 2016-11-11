Interactive sessions held at MAHSS

NT KURIOCITY

Mushtifund Aryaan Higher Secondary School had interactive sessions with founder partner and managing director, GMI Zarhak Moulders Private Limited, Blaise Costabir and head of department, neurosurgery, Ponraj Sundaram.

With over 20 years experience in the manufacturing industry, Costabir made a very informative and interesting presentation on products manufactured and his work. He explained how products like vermin compost bin, poly septic tank, bio microbics, water harvesting, etc, function and help dispose waste in a systematic and correct manner.

Speaking about maintaining a balance between cost, profit and quality, Costabir brought to the fore how some products’ quality is compromised to increase profit margins.

In terms of qualities one must possess to run a successful business, The Businessman of the Year 2016 (Business Goa publications), laid stress on having ‘a mind of a scientist and business attitude’. He also highlighted a very important aspect of getting one’s hold in the market with the process of branding which helps the customer identify the product. The interaction ended with a question and answer session.

At yet another interactive session, Ponraj highlighted the pros and cons of various specialisations and their scope in the medical field. He also pointed out that being a doctor is no 9 to 5 job, it is a service which one does every day at any hour. Speaking about surgeries, Ponraj told students that it is steady hands, a calm mind, wide range of current facts and developments in the field and quick analysing power which helps a patient trust a doctor.

He threw light on the fact that the competition for medical seats has gone up manifold. Speaking particularly on neurosurgery in Goa, he emphasised that around 70 to 80 students compete for only a meagre two seats.

The interaction concluded with in question and answer session wherein Ponraj answered queries regarding his first operation, daily schedule and many other related questions.

The higher secondary also hosted DGP of Goa, Muktesh Chander as a visitor. Chander’s introductory speech caught everyone’s attention. His speech was different, in a way, everyone could relate to it. He did not talk about studies or academic achievements, but about life. Echoing through the remnants of his last topic, Chander’s passion to spend time with the youth of tomorrow was clear and conspicuous. It was this passion that caught students’ attention. He also provided a glimpse into the life of a policeman. During a question and answer session, Chander answered every question from politics, police affairs, cyber safety, over congestion of roads, etc. Concluding his interactive session Chander requested each student to invent something and patent it.

