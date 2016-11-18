Interactive session at Government College Quepem

Post Graduation department, Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce organised a seminar series. Manager, human resources, Nusi Wockhardt Hospital, Alwyn Coutinho was invited for an interactive session with students. Coutinho spoke about how human resource department works in the corporate world. “HR are the drivers of the organisation,” said Coutinho explaining how recruitment is a challenging task for them. There are lot of competencies in today’s era. It is equally important to select right type of employee in the organisation, and retaining the same employee is also very important.

Students asked about the responsibilities of a human resource manager in a company, importance of time management and safety in the company.