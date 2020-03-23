Inter-state drug trafficking racket busted

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Following a joint operation, the Anti- Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Goa police and the Crime Branch, Bangalore busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket, resulting in the arrest of the two key members Mohammed Fayiz (27) and Rashid (29).

Bangalore police recovered chemical drugs (MDMA and LSD) worth Rs 5 lakhs during the raid in Bangalore.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the ANC team took precautions and didn’t send a team to Bangalore but provided remote assistance and surveillance to the Crime Branch, Bangalore.

ANC police will take custody of the two accused from the Bangalore police in the coming days.

According to the police, the drug trafficking network of this gang appears to have spread across Karnataka, Kerala and Goa.

“Both the accused are part of a gang of inter-state drug traffickers as last month the ANC police had arrested their gang member Murat Tas (47), a Turkish ex-army commando with Rs 71 lakh worth MDMA during a raid at Arambol”, said ANC SP Shobhit Saksena.

According to the police, both the accused are originally from Kerala and had made their base in Bangalore with the intention of trafficking party drugs in Bangalore. “They posed as sound mixers and DJs to become part of high level rave parties,” said Saksena adding that, “the gang dealt in high value party drugs like MDMA and LSD.”

Following the arrest of Tas in Goa, the ANC team during the course of investigation discovered that Tas was a part of a gang of interstate drug traffickers which was supplying expensive party drugs like MDMA and LSD to rave parties and tourist destinations across Bangalore, Goa and Kerala.

The accused had got in touch with Tas at a party in Goa and had made him a part of the gang for luring in tourists visiting Goa, especially, foreigners, the police said.

“Accordingly, discreet technical surveillance was mounted first at Goa, and then in coordination with Central Crime Branch of Bangalore,” said Saksena.

Soon the two key members of the gang were identified in Bangalore, he informed.

“Working in close coordination with ANC, the Central Crime Branch of Bangalore under the supervision of DCP Kuldeep Jain, raided the suspected locations and arrested the two accused in Bangalore with LSD sheets, MDMA and a micro weighing scale” informed Saksena adding that, “this shows the deep involvement of the two is a well laid out drug distribution network.”

The ANC team comprising PIs Sudesh Velip, Shitakant Nayak, PSI Arun Dessai and PC Sushant Pagui provided remote assistance and surveillance to the Bangalore police. Further investigation is on to identify the other persons involved in this interstate drug trafficking network.