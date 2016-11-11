Inter-collegiate economics competition ‘Economica’ held

NT KURIOCITY

VVM’s Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics, Margao, Goa, organised a one-day State level inter-collegiate Economics related event ‘Economica’. It is organised by the Economics Cub of the College to test students’ aptitude and insight on economic issues.

CEO of D & G Management Solutions Karishma Verlekar, was the chief guest for the inaugural function and appraised the participants of the need to be aware of the economic developments in the country. The inaugural function was presided over by the principal of the Prita D Mallya in the presence of the head of the Department of Economics B P Sarath Chandran, convenor, Vishal Chari, general secretary Kaushik Jain, Economics club president, Saahil Kankonkar, secretary, Amruta Katageri and treasurer Aarti Paruleker. 376 students from sixteen colleges around the state participated in different events.

Various events for the competition included Wall Mount, a Tile Painting competition with ‘Trade’ as the theme, Blink: a Photography Competition on Markets of Goa; Run In: a Debate on Current Issues, Hotchpotch: a Collage Making Competition on the topic ‘Many Faces One Nation,’ Vowel Chime, a event with the theme ‘My favourite Currency’ to bring out the best poet; Fashionista – a ‘Currency’ based fashion show, Finders and Keepers, a Treasure Hunt and a Comic Writing competition as a Surprise event. There was also a food stall competition wherein participants were judged based on their sales and marketing skills. Ideonomics gave the participants an opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. Participants had to present a business plan on an eco friendly product; Social Experiment gave heed to increasing awareness on social issues; A Quiz competition testing participants’ knowledge of economics and current issues was also held. In Voice of Economica participants had to compose and present their own song on economics. Another interesting event was Turntable where participants had to spontaneously respond to the given topic.

Besides, there was an Ad Making competition in which participations had to make a forty second ad promoting the event ‘Economica’ and upload it on Economica’s facebook page. The ad with maximum number of likes till September 17 was awarded the prize. The winner of this event was Father Agnel College, Pilar with 447 likes.

The winners of ‘Economica 2016’ were S S Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Panaji and the runner up was Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management Studies and Technology, Mapusa, Goa.

