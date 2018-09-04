Installation of bio-toilets to begin by November

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a move to make the state open defecation free (ODF), the Goa State Waste Management Corporation (GSWMC) will start installing bio-toilets in identified individual households and public places within the next two months so as to meet its deadline of December 19.

The Corporation has recently floated tender inviting technical and financial bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of over 60,000 bio-toilets in the state. The total cost of the project is Rs 280 crore with each toilet costing between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 depending upon its quality.

The bidder selection process is expected to be completed by mid September so as to begin with the installation of bio-toilets from November. The final bids will be opened on September 15 and selected bidders, who will get through the financial bid, will have to complete the installation of bio-toilets within a year and provide two years of free maintenance.

The successful bidders will have to provide bio-toilets conforming to the following parameters that include metal sheet body suitable for the local climatic conditions. The roof of the toilet blocks shall be so designed that no water accumulation takes place. The unit may have an Indian style closet or a western style WC, health

faucet, lights and instruction boards.

The Corporation held a first pre-bid meeting last week wherein twenty bidders participated and many of them raised queries over various conditions in the tender document. The Corporation is now evaluating the queries raised in the pre-bid meeting to bring in necessary amendment in the tender document.

A bio-toilet is a complete waste management solution which reduces solid human waste to bio-gas and water, with the help of a bacterial inoculum. Biological decomposition of human waste is done in bio-digester tanks with the help of anaerobic bacteria.

According to the figures from Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA), there is a requirement to provide atleast 3,011 individual household toilets in urban areas and the exact figure from the panchayat department on number of individual household toilets required in the villages is still awaited.

The Corporation decided to go ahead with the tendering process without waiting for the panchayat figures only to avoid further delay in meeting its deadline of December 19 to make Goa open defecation free.

An official from GSWMC pointed out that ending open defecation is not just about building toilets but changing the behaviour of people and inspiring them to use toilets.