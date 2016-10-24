Inspired by nature

NAGUESH RAO SARDESSAI

Kala Bhavana, Visva Bharati, Santiniketan has produced several artists of exceptionally refined talent who have contributed in enhancing the core value of art, in India, in several ways. Sanatan Saha, even though young by conventional standard, can be considered as one amongst them.

His ‘Textural Blueprints’, an exhibition of paintings, currently showing at the ‘Gallery Gitanjali’, Fontainhas, Panaji, adds credence to the above statement. Having earned his post-graduate degree, a decade back, from Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan, Sanatan has vigorously pursued practice of art to produce exemplary works and receive several awards on the way.

The current show has over thirty works that are seemingly textural imprints, inspired by visual and tactile patterns, abundantly placed in nature. Hailing from a rural background and grown up, in his impressionable years, in verdant and raw surroundings of Santiniketan, it was natural for Sanatan to get drawn towards the nuances of his surroundings.

‘Textural Blueprints’ is a natural corollary of that. Each of his work fuses human being with the natural surroundings, coxing the viewer to appreciate the altered reality. It might not be the artist’s aim, in this case, but the works independently entice the onlooker to engage in an unspoken dialogue.

Having completed his basic art education in design as the major subject, it is quite natural for him to get enamoured by textural and design element. Sanatan incorporates visual texture that creates an illusion of tactility with subtle tangible texture to aid.

Reflections of these qualities are predominantly seen in ‘Wisdom’ and ‘Going Under’. In the former, it is the bark of trees and the latter it is the movement under water. ‘Vertigo’ is an example in optical vortex that pulls the viewer in it only to experience a subtle spiritual shift.

‘Nirvana’ and ‘Soul Meets Body’ is an example in bringing on a tranquil energy around. Sanatan’s large body of works exudes a palpable energy that resonates with the theme they represent and accentuated by symbolic imagery. This is mainly possible with the deep research he has exercised rummaging through visual and tangible textural wealth available in nature.

Sanatan has had successful solo shows and participated in large number of group shows. Besides this, he had been a participant at noted national and international workshops. He has been a recipient of Scholarship awarded by Lalit Kala Academi.

The paintings will be on view till November 15.