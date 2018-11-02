Inspection by MMC, SGPDA officials reveals ‘illegalities’ at Osia complex in Margao

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

‘Illegalities’ were found at the Osia complex in Margao during the post-occupancy audit carried out by the engineers of South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) and Margao Municipal Council.

This was disclosed during the meeting held by the Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai with the additional Collector Agnelo Fernandes, SGPDA chief Dr Renuka Da Silva, MMC chairperson, Dr Babita Prabhudesai, MMC chief officer, Shidivinayak Naik, Deputy superintendent of police Probodh Shirvoikar and Raju Raut Desai at the South Goa Collectorate building on Thursday afternoon.

When the engineers of MMC and SGPDA, disclosed that they found illegalities during their inspection, Sardesai expressed anger over the encroachments of passages, staircases and even the duct of lift.

He directed the chief officer of the MMC and the chief of the SGPDA to take strict action on it.

The chief officer said that soon after the Diwali festival, the MMC will go all out against

it.

Sardesai had carried out inspection of the Osia complex after it was noted that the building occupants were illegally discharging sewage into open drains. The minister then held a meeting with the stakeholders and builder concerned at the SGPDA office and the builder was directed to put the things in order within a week’s time.

However it was found that the builder did not take any correctional measures.

The minister had also asked the SGPDA and the MMC to carry out a post-occupancy audit of the building and submit the report.

The report was submitted, and subsequently meeting was convened on Thursday to decide on the action that needs to be taken against the offenders.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a meeting with the members of the Muslim community and the police officials to discuss the issue of julus, a religious procession, which will be held next week.