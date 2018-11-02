Friday , 2 November 2018
Inspection by MMC, SGPDA officials reveals ‘illegalities’ at Osia complex in Margao

MARGAO

‘Illegalities’ were found at the Osia complex in Margao  during the  post-occupancy audit carried out by the   engineers of South Goa  Planning and  Development  Authority (SGPDA) and Margao Municipal Council.

This was disclosed during the  meeting held by the  Town and Country  Planning Minister  Vijai Sardesai with the additional Collector  Agnelo  Fernandes, SGPDA chief Dr Renuka  Da Silva,  MMC chairperson, Dr  Babita Prabhudesai, MMC  chief officer,  Shidivinayak Naik, Deputy  superintendent of police  Probodh Shirvoikar and Raju Raut Desai  at  the South Goa  Collectorate building on Thursday afternoon.

When the  engineers of  MMC and SGPDA, disclosed that  they found illegalities during their inspection, Sardesai expressed anger over the  encroachments of  passages, staircases  and even the duct of lift.

He directed the  chief officer of the  MMC and the chief of the SGPDA to  take strict action on it.

The chief officer said  that  soon after the  Diwali  festival, the MMC will go all out against
it.

Sardesai  had  carried out inspection of the  Osia complex after it was noted that the  building occupants were  illegally discharging sewage into open drains. The  minister then held a meeting with the stakeholders and builder concerned at the  SGPDA office and the builder was  directed to put the things in order within a week’s time.

However it was found that the builder did not take any correctional measures.

The minister had also asked the  SGPDA and the MMC to carry out a post-occupancy audit of the  building and submit the report.

The report was  submitted, and subsequently  meeting was convened on  Thursday to decide on the action that needs to be taken against the offenders.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a meeting with the  members of the Muslim  community  and the police officials to discuss the issue of julus,  a  religious procession, which will be held next week.

