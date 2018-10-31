INS Tarangini returns to Kochi after 7-month voyage

IANS

NEW DELHI

INS Tarangini, the first sail training ship of the Indian Navy, returned to Kochi naval base after a seven-month voyage across the world during which it visited 15 ports in 13 countries.

The voyage, “Lokayan 18”, was flagged off on April 10 from Kochi.

The ship sailed across the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, Strait of Gibraltar, North Atlantic Ocean, Bay of Biscay, English Channel and North Sea and right up to Norway, a Defence Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

During its journey, the ship participated in the ‘Three Festival Tall Ships Regatta’ in France and ‘Tall Ships Races Europe 2018 ‘ in the UK.

“During the tall ships regatta, the ship sailed along with hundreds of other sailing vessels, of which 200 were tall ships, besides taking part in the parade of sails, which was conducted at all these ports,” the statement said.

“It touched Esbjerg, Denmark and Stavanger, Norway, before finishing (the voyage) at Harlingen, Netherlands,” it

added.

INS Tarangini is the first sail training ship in the Indian Navy and was commissioned in November 1997.

In her 21 years of service, it sailed over 220,000 nautical miles across the world ‘s oceans, the statement said.