INOX multiplex to undergo major repairs

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Closely following Kala Academy complex, an International Film Festival of India venue, it is now the turn of INOX Multiplex, another IFFI location to undergo major repairs, exactly 15 years after its inauguration.

The four-theatre multiplex at Campal was inaugurated in November 2004 with the screening of Yash Chopra’s ‘Veer-Zaara’.

The government has decided to undertake the renovation/ refurbishment work of the INOX multiplex located in the ESG complex, as also appoint an operator to handle the functioning of the multiplex.

Interestingly, with just 27 days left for the curtains to rise on the golden jubilee edition of the film festival, no decision has been reached yet on the refurbishment of the Kala Academy complex, whose Dinanath Mangueshkar Kala Mandir provides 950-plus seats for the IFFI audiences.

A cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday decided about ‘selection of operator for renovation/ refurbishment and operation of the multiplex at the ESG complex, Campal’.

The cabinet approved a proposal as submitted by the Entertainment Society of Goa and cleared by the expenditure finance committee on October 14, 2019 to invite the e-tender under two bid system, that is technical and financial bid, for the work of ‘selection of operator

for renovation/refurbishment and operation of multiplex at the ESG complex, Campal’.

The contract with the present operator of the INOX Multiplex – M/s INOX Leisure Ltd – existed till October 2016, and with the approval of the government, the ‘contract of extension’ for running the operations of the multiplex was extended from time to time, with the present extension contract up to November 30, 2019.

The government maintained that “as the new operator was required to be finalised and also due to the fact that the multiplex has not undergone any renovation/ refurbishment since its inception in 2004,” it was proposed to take up the renovation/refurbishment of the same.

A Pune-based consultancy firm, M/s Gensys Technologies Pvt Ltd has already been appointed by the government for providing integrated services for the renovation/refurbishment of the multiplex. The consultancy firm has carried out a site inspection of the multiplex as well as the scope of the work, and an interim report has been submitted.

As per the proposal, the cost towards the renovation/ refurbishment of the multiplex would be met by the operator, at no cost to the Entertainment Society of Goa, and the contract period will be for 15 years.

Furthermore, the Lounge inside the multiplex shall be commercially leveraged by the operator for commercial purpose – that is restaurant – which increases the scope of providing value-added services by the multiplex operator.

Finally, the minimum reserve price for fixed monthly licence fee shall be Rs 25 lakh, excluding the goods and services tax.

The irony of the situation is, when the film festival arrived in Goa, way back in 2004, the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar ensured that the IFFI infrastructure – including the multiplex – was ready in record time, through sweating and toiling. However, the present dispensation, in spite of the advance knowledge that the film festival is all set to celebrate its golden jubilee edition, from November 20 to November 28, 2019, is waiting till the last moment to refurbish the venues of the annual event.