Inordinate delay in repatriation of Goan youth from Saudi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The apathy on the part of the Riyadh-based Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, and a hold-up from the concerned travel agency M/s Armex Travels has resulted in an inordinate delay in the repatriation of Sameer Naik, a Goan youth, who is presently trapped in the desert of Saudi Arabia by his tyrannical employer Hamoud Mana Bin Hamdan Qahtani.

Sameer, who has been in Saudi Arabia since May 2018, was illegally stripped of his passport, mobile phone and other documents by his employer as soon as he landed in that country. Initially promised the job of a driver, he was subsequently asked to herd camels for his employer, an owner of a nomadic tribe, and beaten up in case he refused to work.

After a due complaint was lodged with the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, it communicated with the office of M/s Armex Travels, Mumbai, in this regard, with copy of the same marked as ‘Most Immediate’ forwarded to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Mumbai-based office of the Protector of Emigrants.

The Embassy had also directed the travel agency to bring back Sameer to India bearing all his visa and travel expenses, within 15 days, failing which the matter would be taken up by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The 15-day deadline is long over and neither the travel agency nor the Embassy seems to be interested in following up the matter.

Meanwhile, Digambar Naik, the brother of Sameer, who sought help from the local political leaders for bringing back his brother, said that he would now be approaching the Commissionerate for NRI Affairs, in Goa. “The Mumbai-based agency is saying that it is presently preparing a related file and would soon bring back my brother, however, no such effort can be seen on its part,” he maintained, adding that the Embassy on the other hand, is assuring to follow up the matter with the travel agency, but not doing so.

Speaking further, Naik said that his brother has presently been taken deep inside the Saudi Arabian desert and asked to work in the construction of a fence, including putting up gates. “Presently, the temperatures in the Saudi Arabian desert have risen sharply due to which my brother is facing some health problems,” he pointed out, demanding that the Embassy should act immediately to repatriate his brother.