Ink thrown at Kejriwal; 2 detained

BIKANER: Two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists threw ink at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments on surgical strikes by the army on terror launch pads across the LoC, in Transport Nagar of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

The ABVP activists Tuesday raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and threw ink at him, Kote Gate police station Assistant Sub-inspector Birbal said. Following the ink attack, ABVP activists Dinesh Ojha and Vikram Singh were taken into custody, he said. Kejriwal was here to visit the house of AAP worker Hiralal Sevta to console him on his wife’s death.

Reacting to the ink attack, Kejriwal wished the attackers “well.” “Hmmm… God bless those who threw ink at me. I wish them well,” he tweeted Tuesday night.

Earlier, several activists of a right-wing group Tuesday showed black flags to Kejriwal in Nokha town when he was on his way to Bikaner from Jodhpur.

In a rare gesture, Kejriwal had on Monday “saluted” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strikes by the Army on terror launch pads across the LoC. At the same time, he had urged the Centre to counter the smear campaign by Pakistan and international media, but BJP alleged that Kejriwal had in the garb of his statement questioned the Army’s “assertion” on surgical strike and “insulted” the armed forces.

Claiming that Kejriwal “sought proof” on the anti-terror operation, the BJP had Tuesday asked him not to belittle the armed forces by getting influenced by Pakistani “propaganda.”