Initiative on bio-toilets loses steam in state

PANAJI: The Goa State Waste Management Corporation has been waiting for a report from the panchayat department detailing requirements on household toilets  in the villages so as to begin tendering process for installing bio-toilets in the identified areas.

The Goa State Urban Development Agency  has already submitted its report on toilet requirements in urban areas, disclosing that at least 3011  households are in need of toilets.

However, the panchayat department has not yet submitted its survey report on toilet requirements. The report is required so that the GWMC could begin with the tendering process to invite bidders for setting up bio-toilets.

An official of the directorate of panchayats said  the survey conducted by  office in five blocks of rural areas has revealed that  around 24,000 households are need of toilets.

Reports of the survey in other blocks are expected by next week.

It is pertinent to note here that the sudden decision to make the GWMC as a nodal agency for toilet construction in both urban as well as in rural areas will only delay in meeting the deadline of 2019 for making the state open defecation free.

The government has entrusted the project on toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission  to the GSWMC,  taking away the responsibility from the GSUDA and the panchayat department.

The decision has come as a shock to the GSUDA as it had set the criteria for bidding.  The agency  had also finalised and approved the bio-toilets required to be set up.

In March, the GSUIDA  had  tentatively decided to float a tender to invite bidders.

Had everything gone as planned then Goa would have been the first state in the country to set up  bio-toilets for identified individual houses, which lacked  in toilets.

 

