Inferno wipes out vehicle records

PANAJI: The early Monday morning fire at the city Kadamba bus stand, which engulfed the office of the state transport department, has destroyed all the physical records of the vehicles registered with the department; however, those pertaining to newly-registered vehicles are safe in the Vahan Software of the department.

The fire has mainly affected the registration and enforcement sections of the department.

Vahan Software developed by NIC, Hyderabad, has been successfully implemented in all seven RTOs in October 2010. The software has primarily designed for registration of vehicles.

Transport director Nikhil Desai told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the department fortunately, under its computerisation drive, had recently taken the data of all the newly-registered vehicles to the Vahan Software.

“Therefore, due to this online exercise, it appears that the damage pertaining to the data as regards the newly-registered vehicles is within our control,” he added.

“However, we will have to take up remedial measures for reconstruction of our database pertaining to those vehicles, which were registered say 25 or 30 years ago with the department,” the director of transport mentioned, adding that the people with such vehicles, can provide documents about their vehicles to the transport department. “We need to do something on these lines,” he observed, informing that the transport department will be closed for next two days to assess the exact damage and put things in order.

The RTO office is not fitted with fire extinguishers, and there is no water sprinkler system in place to prevent fire from spreading and damaging records.

The two major wings of the transport department dealing with enforcement and registration of vehicles were damaged in fire. The record room and motor vehicle inspector room were completely gutted in the inferno.