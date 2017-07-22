Infant Jesus, Fr Agnel, Fr Basilio reach quarters

NT NETWORK

FATORDA

Scoring once in each half, Infant Jesus High School defeated Mount Mary’s High School,Chinchinim 2-0 to enter the quarterfinals of Subroto Mukherjee Cup under-17 football tournament for boys played at artificial grounds, Fatorda, on Saturday.

The other two teams that made it to the quarterfinals are Fr. Agnel Multipurpse High School,Verna and Fr.Basilio Andrade Memorial Higher Secondary School,Majorda .

Infant Jesus High School,took the lead in the very 11th minute when attacking medio Raheen Khan collected a deep cross from the right flank, on the edge of the box ,and without wasting time slammed the ball to the left of Mount Mary’s High School keeper Shivanand Dyanamawar.

The other goal for Infant Jesus High School was scored by attacking midfielder Riston Gomes following a free kick,which hit the back of Mount Mary’s High School defender Aaron Carvalho and entered in.

The free kick was awarded when Mount Mary’s High School defender brought down Infant Jesus High School’s speedy striker on the edge of the box from where Riston Gomes curled the free kick.

Both the teams displayed some excellent brand of soccer resorting to some quick wall passes and positional play.

As a matter of fact, there was not much in terms of ball possession and other skills.Both teams played on level terms for most of the game.

The defense of both the teams stood tall, except for the two times when Mount Mary’s made mistakes and their opponents capitalised.

Infant Jesus had a few more chances to increase their margin but, could not due to the stern defending by the Mount Mary’s High School team- in the final stages of the match.

In the second match, Fr.Agnelo Multipurpose High School,Verna defeated Our Lady of Succour High School, Nagoa 4-3 via the tie breaker.

The teams played a goalless during normal time.

In the tie breaker, Perry Pereira, Alloyed Colaso, Ashley Borges and Joason Vaz scored for the winners.

James D’Sa, Sweton Fernandes and Valencio Rodrigues were successful for the losers.

In the last match,Fr.Basilio Andrade Higher Secondary School,Majorda defeated Auxiluim High School, Benaulim 3-1 via the tie breaker after playing a goalless draw in regulation time.

Valino Fernandes, Tumbigi Shirkant and Elton Baptista scored for Basilio Andrade in the tie-breaker while Vellion Silva scored for the losers.