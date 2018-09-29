Inertia creeps into state BJP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The organisational restructuring and strengthening of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a backseat as the focus of the local party leaders has totally diverted towards ‘protecting’ the state government in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Goa, during most of the part of the last seven months.

The matter is expected to be discussed at the state executive meeting of the BJP to be held at Porvorim on September 29.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, state general secretary of the party Sadanand Tanavde refuted the allegations that party workers and party followers have been ignored during the past seven months.

“We had taken a short 15-day break during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and will now start our party organisational work with vigour,” he added.

It is, however, also true that the state unit of the BJP, which used to hold year-round party organisational programmes, seem to have slowed down in conducting such events.

The party’s last major event was a meeting of its workers held in the city in July, earlier this year, which was addressed by the Chief Minister himself.

Parrikar in that meeting had lamented about not being able to meet his party workers during previous four months.

“But I expect that I would be able to visit at least some villages and meet the workers after the monsoon,” he had assured.

The sluggishness in holding organisational events of the party gathers seriousness as the process of Lok Sabha elections is expected to commence by February 2019, which is only four months away. The organisational secretaries and desk in-charge of the party for Goa, who visited the state recently, concentrated on their interaction with the party leaders and legislators, as well as the allies of the government in view of making ‘alternate arrangement’ for the state administration.

Presently, the state leaders of the party are diverting their energy in pacifying Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar, who has resigned as the chairman of the Goa Forest Development Corporation, as also

appeasing their senior leader Francis D’Souza, who has been dropped from the state cabinet.

Many of the lower-rung followers of the BJP, who have been working with various local mandals of the party are confused and find no local leader to advise them. Incidentally, some of the senior local leaders have already voiced immediate need to appoint a cadre-based person as the state president of the party, who will be able to arrest the sagging popularity of the party in Goa as well as improve upon it.

“Our party was known for its discipline as well as strictly following schedules of various party-building programmes,” one of the members of the Panaji Mandal told this daily, pointing out, “However, it is unfortunate that neither any national leader nor local leader of the party seem to understand the pressing need for starting organisational work in Goa, in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he observed.

Furthermore, it appears that the national leadership of the BJP is now concentrating on the November/ December 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, and could think about Goa only once these polls end.

A member of the Margao BJP Mandal stated that most of the BJP MLAs are presently eyeing the posts of cabinet ministers and do not seem to be bothered about anything else.

“In fact, allies of the government like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are regularly taking up party-building efforts, in turn expanding their reach and hold,” he maintained, lamenting that the state unit of the BJP seem to turn a blind eye towards these developments.

Yet another member of the party stated that the state BJP unit needs to find a face for the party, which would be acceptable to public, if the Chief Minister is unable to participate in the Lok Sabha election campaign, due to his illness.

“Parrikar has the aura and the magnetism, which pulled people towards him,” he stated, adding that finding such a leader at this very moment is very important, or it would be too late even to undertake a damage control exercise.