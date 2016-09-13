Industry upset as state govt delaying solar power policy 

PANAJI: Delay in the announcement of a state policy for solar power by the Goa government in upsetting the industry in the state.

According to an industry source, a state solar power policy for attracting investments in captive solar plants was supposed to be announced in May, this year. However, over three months down the line, there is no policy forthcoming from the government and investors are shifting their projects to other states. The delay is particularly irking the industry because the policy has been in the making since 2013-14, said the industry source.

Sources said that some units in the Verna industrial estate are interested in setting up small solar plants and selling the excess to the state. However, lack of clarity in tariffs and incentives is discouraging companies from going ahead with their plans. “With the government not even releasing a draft policy for public comments, the final policy for solar power looks definitely delayed,” said the source.

The state solar power policy is expected to lay down incentives for solar power developers. It will be addressing issues such as capacity, date of commissioning, power purchase agreement with the electricity department, technical issues for granting grid connectivity, etc. The Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), the electricity department and the government are the three participants in formulating the policy. While GEDA has prepared the policy and submitted it for endorsement, the clearance is not forthcoming from the other two members.

According to Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), transfers of high-ranking officials in the Secretariat and frequent changes in the post of chief engineer in the electricity department are some of the reasons for the snail’s pace in the notification of the state solar power policy. The policy has been drafted, re-drafted and submitted to the government at least thrice but not finalised. Sources in the GCCI attributed the hurdles to a “slow electricity department.”

About 15 states in India have notified a state solar power policy. Centre’s directive is that each state must have its own solar power policy to meet its targets for renewable energy obligation or there is penalty levied. Goa has to achieve 150 MW of solar power by 2022 with 20 MW target by 2016-17. However, the state has been circumventing the penalty by purchasing solar power from the Solar Energy Society of India (SESI) through the SESI Exchange.

Goa currently has about 17 solar plus wind hybrid setups with a capacity of 5 to 10 KW each. Few private entrepreneurs with 100 KW and 50 KW plants would like to go in for grid connection. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has plans of setting up a 1 MW solar power plant in Betul.