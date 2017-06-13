Industry speaks in different voices on IPB overhaul move

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goan industry has differing views on the government’s decision to review the working of the Investment Promotion Board and projects approved by it.

Major industrialists fear that review of past approvals could send wrong signals to investors, while small unit owners regard it as a sound idea.

The important industrialists said the IPB was set up with prominent local industrialists as members and the examining projects approved by them does not show them in good light.

However, small units represented by the Goa Small Industry Association sees “nothing wrong in scrutiny of the past projects”.

According to the GCCI, the demand to review all decisions taken by the IPB during the regime of the previous government is not justifiable as several are expansion projects of existing industries in the state.

“Even if one concedes that there may have been a few aberrations, it is prudent to identify only such proposals and review them. If the government reviews all proposals after two and a half years of the IPB’s functioning, it will send wrong signals to investors,” GCCI president Nana Bandekar said.

He said, “After the SEZ flip-flop and plot allotment scandals, investors had stayed away from Goa for quite some time. If all proposals are subject to fresh scrutiny, I am sure no investor will ever look at Goa as a suitable destination.”

Agreeing with Bandekar, a major industrialist with interest in pharmaceuticals pointed out that giving permission and then taking it back creates bad impression on investors.

On the other hand, GSIA president Sudin Naik said that several projects coming to the board were from hospitality sector that required permissions outside the powers of the IPB Act.

“If investors who were violating CRZ rules were granted permission by the IPB there is nothing wrong with reviewing such projects,” Naik said adding that “such approvals can result in somebody taking the IPB to court”.

The GSIA president pointed out that the IPB Act lacks clarity, so “it is better that the government reviewed it fast and come to a solution”. He said that scrutinising past approvals would not harm “genuine investor sentiments”.

Blaise Costabir, director, Zarhak Packers, said that several of the projects coming to the board were not valid. They were land conversion projects from promoters of breweries and steel units that prevented local units from getting land for expansion.

“Review of projects is necessary as many were con investors,” he said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is the IPB chairman,

said that he is not satisfied with the working of the board.

Projects approved by it over the past two years will be reviewed along with the IPB Act, he said.

The board has approved several contentious projects such as Vani Agro, Monnet Ispat as well as riverfront projects from Mumbai-based developers.

The IPB was reconstituted recently as the term of six previous members expired and new members were appointed.