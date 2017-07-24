Industry skeptical about new Latambarcem deadline

PANAJI: Although the government on Monday announced June 2018 as the new deadline for the Latambarcem industrial estate to take off, industry is skeptical of the new deadline meeting their land requirements.

As several newly set up industrial estates left underdeveloped and lacking basic facilities, industry sources said that they are doubtful of Latambarcem taking off by June 2018.

“The industrial estate could join the ranks of the Panchawadi, Tuem and Shiroda that have not taken off after commissioning,” the sources quipped.

On paper, the Panchawadi industrial estate has already been set up with 60 industrial and four utility plots. However the commissioning is meaningless as the area is totally undeveloped, the sources claimed.

The estate has no electricity or water connection and there is no plot demarcation in the land. In the absence of basic infrastructure from the GIDC the Panchawadi industrial estate is of no use to us, said a plot owner.

The GIDC so far has allotted land to about 32 unit owners at Panchawadi, but none of them could launch their projects.

The Panchawadi industrial estate was announced for micro and small units. Along with the Tuem industrial estate it was launched for the purpose of fast tracking industrial growth and creating employment.

Entrepreneurs at Panchawadi paid about Rs 13 lakh for 1,000 sq. mt of land but have been left high and dry after getting allotment. Some of the entrepreneurs who were allotted land said that they had to borrow to raise funds.

After dragging its feet on setting up the Latambarcem industrial estate for over three years, the government announced June 2018 as the new date for commissioning the industrial estate.

The sources said the commissioning date of Latambarcem, like Quitol industrial estate, is being continuously delayed. However, there is no guarantee that they will come up properly after being commissioned looking at the track record of new industrial estates.

Presently, there are 23 industrial estates across the state, as per the government. Of which, 20 are functioning.

There has been a big demand for plots in old industrial estates such as Verna, Kundaim, Cuncolim and Pilerne.

The sources said that basic infrastructure is extremely poor in all industrial estates, excluding the leading ones. Road condition, lighting, power, transport and availability of water were some of the problems facing the industrial estates.

There are several plots in the existing industrial estates that are lying vacant as units have turned sick or closed down.