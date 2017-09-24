Industry conclave on food technologies results in 29 MOUs

About 27 MOUs between small unit owners and the the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) emerged from the two-day industry conclave on food technologies that ended on September 22.

The MOUs are accompanied by payment of technology transfer fee and it’s signing means that scientists from DRDO will train local entrepreneurs on the technology, manufacturing process, sourcing of material, etc. The training will be provided at the DRDO food lab in Mysore.

Scientists from DRDO are also expected to do hand-holding to unit owners to ensure that the technology purchased is utilized and the project goes on stream. The conclave was organized by the Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) in partnership with the DRDO and the directorate of industries, Goa. Its purpose- to give a much needed technology boost to the local food processing industry that is largely small and nascent.

While the DRDO is known for its core competencies in various areas of military technology its life sciences department is involved with developing technology for the armed forces. The life sciences division develops specific food technology in the areas of convenience foods, ready-to-eat food, etc. The technology is also used by the Indian food processing industry as it is of significant commercial value.

Scientists from DRDO came down for the conclave to disseminate awareness on latest technology in food preservation and packaging. Day one was inaugurated by the Chief Minister while day two had Vijay Sardesai, agriculture minister as chief guest for the valedictory function. Dr Gurunath, director general, DRDO was the key speaker at the conclave.