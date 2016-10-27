Industries must contribute to clean water and sanitation: Alina

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Industries must contribute towards clean water and sanitation, said the Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha while inaugurating a 2-day workshop on ‘Environmental Management Systems for Industries in Goa’ recently. The workshop was organised by Department of Chemical Engineering, BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa campus in collaboration with Goa State Pollution Control Board at K K Birla Goa campus. The aim of the workshop was to provide working professionals in Goa a platform to enhance their knowledge about best management practices for reduction in all forms of pollution.

Speaking further Saldanha said that “we must harness solar energy and non conventional energy sources for power generation.” The minister stressed that more efforts should be taken to preserve and conserve water resources which are otherwise getting polluted due to large anthropogenic activities. She further added that the hotel industry in Goa is expected to address the pollution issue by laying stress not only on legal compliance but on recycling and reusing waste by investing in modern technology for sustainable tourism.

The guest of honour, Dr Mohan Girap, scientist-C, Goa State Pollution Control Board, highlighted the amendments in exiting environmental laws and induction of new environmental regulations for e-waste.

The Director of BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa campus, Prof R N Saha, said that local environmental problems should be dealt jointly by academic institutions and industries supported by concerned government agencies. The coordinator of the workshop, Prof S D Manjare, welcomed the dignitaries, introduced the theme of the workshop and outlined the importance of proactive measures along with reactive measures for environmental pollution control.

Forty participants from various industries from Goa including officials from Goa State Pollution Control Board, Goa Biodiversity Board, and experts from various consultancies participated in the workshop.