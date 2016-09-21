Industrialist Adi Godrej conferred Clinton Global Citizen Award

IANS

MUMBAI

Industrialist Adi Godrej, the Chairman of Mumbai-based Godrej Group, was conferred the 10th Annual Clinton Global Citizen Award for leadership in business and philanthropy, an official said here on Wednesday.

The award recognises Godrej’s “leadership in transforming the intersection of business and philanthropy and making the Godrej Group a global example of what can be achieved through inclusive, sustainable business strategies”.

It was presented by Hikmet Ersek, CEO and President Western Union, in the presence of former US President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea in New York on Monday.

Accepting the award, Godrej said that for the Godrej Group, it has always been the most important to remain ‘a good company’ besides having strong financial performance and innovative, much loved products.

“This has held us in very good stead for nearly 120 years… We have always actively championed social responsibility and are deeply committed to driving the social progress of our communities,” Godrej said. He revealed that 24 per cent of the holding company is in a trust that invests in the environment, health and education sectors and many global companies have adopted a “shared value” approach to business growth and innovations.

Pointing out how it links business success with social progress to create values in both, Godrej said through its Good and Green strategy, it was committed to creating a more employable workforce, building a greener India and innovating for good and green products.

Established in 2007, the Clinton Global Citizen Awards embody the former US President’s call to action by honouring outstanding individuals who exemplify global citizenship through their vision and leadership.

Some of the past awardees include Jon Bon Jovi for the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in the US, President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia and Dr. Hawa Abdi of Somalia.