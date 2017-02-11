Individuals should not be allowed to set up water sports sheds

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The NCSCM has recommended GCZMA, tourism department, captain of ports and coastal police to identify space not exceeding 20 sq mt for setting up kiosks for water sports activities.

It has further proposed to the GCZMA not to grant permission to any individual for erecting temporary sheds to store water sports equipment, but allow permission only to community or associations of water sport operators.

The kiosks for water sports activities should not be located adjacent to turtle nesting sites or sand dunes and not to be erected using any cement or permanent construction.

Approximately 700 water sports operators have been registered with the tourism department from across the state.

The guidelines framed by NCSCM for setting up of temporary structures for organising water sports suggest prior approval of GCZMA which needs to be obtained annually for setting up of water sports sheds and kiosks on public beach areas.

“During the rainy season from June 1 to September 15, such kiosks shall be dismantled and taken away without keeping any debris or residual matter on the public beach area so as to prevent any obstruction to the natural process of sand accretion. No disposal of grease/oil from water sports equipment shall be disposed of in the sand or in seawater,” the report states.

It further recommends withdrawing the permission in case the water sports sheds are used for activity other than storing water sports equipment.

The report also suggested for a joint inspection of GCZMA, fisheries department and tourism department to identify the location for erecting lifeguard towers and fisherman huts. However, such activities shall not be permitted in ecologically sensitive areas and at designated turtle nesting sites.

Ninety eight per cent of the fishermen families are traditional fishermen and South Goa accounts for 64 per cent of the total fisher folk population whereas North Goa accounts for 36 per cent of the fisher folk population of Goa.