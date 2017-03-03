Indigent sportspeople deprived financial assistance for a year

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES |NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

Sixty four sports people who were beneficiaries of the Government’s Financial Assistance to Sports people in Indigent Circumstances have not been getting any assistance for over a year. Through the scheme, the Government of Goa has been paying international sports people Rs 8,000 per month; national sports people Rs 5,000 per month and state level sports people Rs 3,000 a month.

From the sixty four sports people, fifty three are males and eleven are females. There are ten sports people who received financial assistance for having done duty for India; forty five sports people receive Rs 5,000 for having represented the state and eight sportspeople receive compensation for having shone at the State level in some sport or the other.

The Government of Goa, according to documents available with The Navhind Times, used to pay the sportspeople a total of Rs 3,24,000 a month. The same has not been paid since February 2016.

“There was an audit query regarding the income certificates submitted by the athletes. We asked them to re-submit the certificates and since they delayed, we were unable to work on the file. We have received the documents and the file has been sent to the government four days back,”Director of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) VM Prabhudesai informed The Navhind Times.

“The government audit recommended that the beneficiaries should get the income certificate from the Mamlatadar and not Panchayat. The Department did send letters to all the beneficiaries a year ago and most of them sent us the required certificate in the prescribed time.” stated a source in DSYA, on condition of anonymity.

“Just because a few have not submitted their certificates, is it justified to make all suffer? The assistance is given to us because of the conditions we live in. It is appalling that the government is using this excuse not to pay us the money. I can understand one or two months. We are waiting for a year now and do not know how much longer we will have to wait,” said one beneficiary.

“The audit officials wanted a clarification on whether the beneficiaries were supposed to be over sixty year or the economically backward who were over 45 years. We explained the purpose of the scheme and the same was approved. Just two cases were detected where the income certificates were doubted and hence we were asked to get the recipients to submit income certificates issued by the Mamlatdar,” stated a member of DSYA.

“Ninety seven per cent of the beneficiaries have submitted their new income certificates a long while ago. I do not understand the reason for the delay. Please ask the Director,” a member of DSYA told this paper on condition of anonymity.