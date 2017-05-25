Indian roadmap meeting with AFC postponed to June

NEW DELHI: The much touted discussion on the roadmap of Indian football to be held in New Delhi with AFC general secretary Dato Windsor John on Wednesday was postponed to June 7 and will be held in Kuala Lumpur.

“There was no decision taken about whether the ISL will get a berth in the AFC Cup. The AIFF has not been informed whether the AFC has decided to recognise the ISL as a tournament or a league,” stated a senior AIFF source who was on the sidelines of the discussion.

The meeting was a follow-up to the earlier meeting which they had on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress held in Bahrain in April this year.

The central part of the discussion revolved around the growth and footprint expansion for football in India involving all stakeholders – the players, infrastructure, the national league and the commercial partners, says a press release issued by AIFF.

The idea to have a meeting of all stake holders under the aegis of AFC was mooted by Praful Patel and the same was accepted by Dato John.

The meeting which will be chaired by AFC General Secretary will be attended by various AFC Directors. Invitation will also be extended to senior representatives from FIFA’s competition department and senior representatives from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the I-League and ISL Clubs, AIFF’s Commercial Partner and the Football Players’ Association of India.

“I need to thank Dato Windsor John for taking the time to spend his day for Indian Football and readily accepting our proposal to have an all stake holders meeting and confirming a date at such short notice,” stated Praful Patel.