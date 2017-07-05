Indian Railways can transport Goa coal sans pollution: Prabhu

NT NETWORK

While pollution caused due to the transport of coal is a festering issue among residents of the port town of Vasco, Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu Wednesday offered assistance to solve the problem.

Speaking at a logistics summit in Panaji, he said, “The Indian Railways is willing to find a solution to Goa’s coal issue wherein no environment pollution will occur during transportation.” He said that Goa can become the hub for coal cargo and the railways can be a part of the plan by setting up a multi-modal transport system linking the port with railways.

When pointed out that residents are totally against increased coal handling on account of pollution, Prabhu said, “We will not take up coal transportation, if Goans do not want it.” He pointed out that if Goans do not want coal terminus, it would affect the livelihood of scores of migrant workers from Karnataka who are handling coal freight.

The Mormugao Port Trust, Vasco, is planning to push for expansion of four berths and capital dredging, as it envisages a four-fold expansion at over 50 million tonnes of coal import by 2030. The port aims to position Mormugao as the strategic choice for the growing steel industry in north Karnataka. The aim of the capital dredging is to allow bigger vessels to allow for bigger tonnage of coal imports. MPT’s plans are backed by the Centre to shape Goa as a coal corridor.