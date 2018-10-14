Indian openers crush Lanka to win tri-series

NT NETWORK

PORVORIM

India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the Triangular International T20 Series for the blind, played at GCA Stadium Porvorim on Saturday.

Indian captain Ajay Reddy won the toss and opted to bowl first. The captain justified his decision and got a wicket in the very first over of the match.

The Sri Lankans were never able to comeback after an early loss and were bowled out for 119 in their 20 overs with the captain leading from the front.

India sent out a new opening pair of Durga Rao and Anil Ghariya. They scored an unbeaten century partnership as India completed a convincing 10 wicket win and lifted the Tri-Series trophy.

The two teams now proceed to Pune where they play the first of the 5 international T20 games.

SCORES

Sri Lanka 119/10 in 20 overs, Priyantha 30, Ajay 4/15. India 120/0 in 13.1 overs, Durga 63, Anil 45