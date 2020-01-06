Indian Arrows, Neroca FC share spoils in 1-1 draw

MINOO FERNANDES | NT

Vasco: Indian Arrows and Neroca FC played out an absorbing 1-1 draw in the I-League match played at Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Sunday.

Neroca FC went into the lead in the 24th minute through a curling free kick which Ahongshangbam dispatched to the top right corner of the nets, beyond the reach of Indian Arrows keeper.

Indian Arrows restored parity in the 41st minute through hardworking medio Vikram Pratap Singh who romped home with an angular header following a flag kick off Moirangthem Givson Singh.

Both the teams played on a hot pace, threatening each other’s goal with moves and counter moves and a goal looked imminent right from the beginning. Neroca FC had the first look at the rival goal when in the 8th minute medio Gaty Kouami raced down the right flank and sent a cross from inside the 18-yard box to striker Boubacar Siaka Diarra, whose header was smartly saved by Indian Arrows keeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Soon there was action at the other end but the goal scored by Vikram Pratap Singh off a cross from the right flank was denied by the referee as the forward was in the off side position.

Indian Arrows pushed hard and began to camp in the rival territory but the alert Neroca defence manned by Ousmane Diawara and company managed to thwart the dangerous forays.

The absorbing battle for supremacy looked interesting as both teams showcased their excellent skills with some incisive passing abilities and quick footwork. Both the teams used speed as the weapon to get past each other, but the back four at either end stood firm.

Neroca once again were in the thick of action as in the 21st minute a stiff grounder from their under-22 striker Khanngam Horam was easily saved by the Indian Arrows keeper.

In the next three minutes, Neroca FC found themselves in the lead following a free kick which medio Ahongshangbam Sushil Meitei, another under-22 player of Neroca team, curled it to the far corner of the nets, giving no chance at all to the Indian Arrows keeper Jongte.

After taking the lead, Neroca FC certainly looked a brighter side and stitched some brilliant moves which however did not fetch them goals due to stout defending by the Indian Arrows side.

Indian Arrows levelled the score in the 41st minute following a flag kick which medio Moirangthem Givson Singh curled well towards the right post of Neroca FC keeper Marvin Devon. Indian Arrows medio Vikram Pratap Singh, who lurked around at the same spot, smartly headed the ball in to deceive the Neroca FC keeper to level the score.

The second half looked more blistering than the first as both teams were in hunt for a goal.

Though short and quick passing were the main traits of the day, both the teams occasionally used the long ball to try and split each other’s defence which

hardly cracked.

In the 55th minute, Neroca FC threatened the Indian Arrows goal when medio Khaiminthang sent a stinging bicycle kick which the Indian Arrows keeper managed to swallow with ease.

As the match wore on, Neroca FC began to have an upper hand and looked to benefit from the forays but somehow the Indian Arrows defence managed to quell the danger.

The proceedings in the last quarter of the match began to slow down a bit and no serious attempts were made to go forward and score.

Neroca FC scored in the 69th minute but the goal scored by Boubacar from Mali through a header off a cross from Kaimmingthang was nullified as the referee Srikant Bohidar ruled it as

off side.

In a sudden move in the 85th minute, Indian Arrows’ Givson Singh dispatched an 18-yard stiff grounder but the Neroca FC keeper came up triumphant with a smart save.

With this draw Indian Arrows are now on four points from five matches while Neroca FC have five points in

six matches.