India wrap up series 4-1, regain No 1 ranking

NAGPUR: Rohit Sharma achieved a memorable milestone with his classy century as India outplayed Australia by seven wickets in the fifth ODI to seal the series 4-1 and cement their number one spot in the ICC rankings.

Rohit (125) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) set up the comprehensive win with a 124-run stand, their third century stand in a row, before the former shared a 99-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli (39) to take the team on the cusp of a big victory.

Chasing a modest 243, India eventually got home in 42.5 overs with Manish Pandey hitting the winning boundary.

Rohit not only completed his 14th ODI ton over the course of his masterful knock, he also became the ninth Indian to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs.

The comfortable chase complemented the good work done by the bowlers, who were able to restrict Australia to a below par 242 despite a promising start by David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel stood out among the Indian bowlers with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs. With the emphatic series win, India also avenged the 1-4 series defeat the last time they played in Australia.

India got home rather comfortably but batting was not easy on the newly laid surface which became slower as the day progressed. Rohit and Rahane dished out an exhibition of sublime stroke-making. On display were the delightful straight drives, crispy cuts and powerful punches off the backfoot.

Rahane was deeply disappointed to get out in the 23rd over despite his fourth successive fifty. Rohit and Kohli then took the team closer to the finishing line but both perished while trying to clear the fence.

Earlier, Australia once again failed to build on a promising start provided by Warner and Finch.

Patel bowled a tidy spell, ending with his second-best figures in ODIs while Jasprit Bumrah (2/51) bounced back brilliantly in the death overs after leaking 34 runs in his first four overs.

India, who gave match practice to their reserve pacers – Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami — in the previous game, went into the middle with a full-strength squad. In the spin department, spinner Axar Patel took the field alongside Kuldeep Yadav as Yuzvendra Chahal was unwell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was fairly accurate his first spell but Bumrah paid the price for being erratic.

SCOREBOARD

AUSTRALIA: Warner c Pandey b Axar 53, Finch c Bumrah b Pandya 32, Smith lbw b Jadhav 16, Handscomb c Rahane b Axar 13, Head b Axar 42, Stoinis lbw b Bumrah 46, Wade c Rahane b Bumrah 20, Faulkner run out 12, Cummins not out 2, Coulter-Nile b Bhuvneshwar 0. EXTRAS (b-1 lb-2 w-3) 6; TOTAL (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 242. FALL OF WICKETS: 1-66, 2-100, 3-112, 4-118, 5-205, 6-210, 7-237, 8-242, 9-242. BOWLING: Bhuvneshwar 8-0-40-1,

Bumrah 10-2-51-2, Pandya 2-0-14-1, Kuldeep 10-1-48-0, Jadhav 10-0-48-1, Axar 10-0-38-3.

INDIA: Rahane lbw b Coulter-Nile 61, Rohit c Coulter-Nile b Zampa 125, Kohli c Stoinis b Zampa 39, Jadhav not out 5, Pandey not out 11. EXTRAS (lb-1 w-1) 2; TOTAL (for 3 wickets, 42.5 overs) 243. FALL OF WICKETS: 1-124, 2-223, 3-227. BOWLING: Cummins 7-1-29-0, Coulter-Nile 9-0-42-1, Stoinis 4-0-20-0, Faulkner 5.5-0-37-0, Zampa 8-0-59-2, Head 6-0-38-0, Finch 3-0-17-0.