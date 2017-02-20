India willing to grant long-term finance to ASEAN, share ‘knowhow’

NEW DELHI: Aiming to tap telecom market in ASEAN nations, India is willing to grant long-term financing loan for telecom products and services and eager to share telecom ‘knowhow and knowwhy’.

Addressing the ASEAN delegates here, Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Telecom said, “Our industry is eager to share knowhow and knowwhy. As our Prime Minister has announced that we are willing to provide long-term financing for pioneering telecom products and services.”

The event ‘inter-ministerial meeting between telecom ministers of ASEAN countries and India’ was organized by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) to commemorate the 25th year of the ASEAN-India relations.

He also said that the Indian industry would help these countries in all possible ways for strengthening the digital connectivity.

“The Business to Business (B2B) meetings with the ASEAN nations hold a significant role in developing relationships. In the last 25 years, the relations have been scaled to new height with the participating nations that include Lao PDR, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Indonesia. We will help these countries as much as we can in the field of digitalization, ICT and telecom,” the minister said after inaugurating the event.

To improve digital connectivity, the government has also granted one billion dollars to these nations.

“The government has already given a Line of Credit (LoC) of one billion dollars to promote digital connectivity with India and ASEAN countries. In the times to come, we will further strengthen our relations with other countries too,” Sinha added.

On impact of telecom sector in routine life, the minister added that the telecom is transforming not only everybody’s lives but it has also become catalyst of business and improving the performance and promptness as well. It has played a vital role in stimulating the economic growth and bridging the digital gaps.

Commenting on sharing of technological knowhow and knowwhy, he said, “With our experiences and expertise, it will be easier for you all to achieve the target. With our experience, you can be assured when you buy telecom products and services from India you will be secured as best buying technology with highest quality and competitive cost.”

Further, he added, “We look forward as you as a preferred partner and accelerate digital connectivity.”