India will keep working together with Fiji: President

NEW DELHI: President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday extended his greetings to the government and people of Fiji on the occasion of the island-nation’s Independence Day and said India will continue to partner Fiji in various fields.

In a message to Fiji President Jioji Konousi Konrote, Mukherjee said, “On behalf of the government and people of India, it is with pleasure that I convey warm greetings to your excellency, the government and the people of Fiji on the occasion of your Independence Day.”

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the bilateral relations between our two countries are growing stronger… India will continue to partner Fiji in the field of Information Technology (IT), tele-medicine, tele-education and renewable energy,” he said.

Mukherjee said that India’s dialogue with the Pacific island countries, under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), at the FIPIC-I Summit held in Suva in November 2014 and FIPIC-II in Jaipur in August 2015, “has given us opportunities to understand and address the challenges faced by Pacific island countries”.

“I am confident that the relations between India and Fiji will continue to strengthen in the years to come for the benefit of our respective peoples,” he said.