India voices concern to China over large trade deficit

PTI

BEIJING

India on Tuesday voiced its concern to China over the large trade deficit with it which has climbed to over USD 51 billion, and underlined the need to boost bilateral trade in IT services, agriculture products, pharmaceuticals and tourism sectors in which it has proven strength and global presence but miniscule presence here.

The bilateral trade between India and China rose by 18.63 per cent year-on-year and reached a historic high of USD 84.44 billion last year. But the trade deficit too continue to remain high at USD 51.75 billion in 2017.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, who is visiting Shanghai to attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) here, met Wang Shouwen Vice Minister of China’s Commerce Minister and discussed bilateral trade issues.

He also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in talks regarding the export of soya bean meal and pomegranate from India, according to an Indian Embassy release here.

“The Commerce Secretary while expressing concern regarding the large trade deficit, acknowledged Chinese government’s efforts in clearing some of the market access issues such as for rice, rapeseed meal etc. During the past few months and expressed satisfaction over progress on soya bean meal and pomegranate and related issues,” the statement said.

India has been airing its concerns to China over the huge trade deficit for several years.