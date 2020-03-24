INDIA UNDER COMPLETE LOCKDOWN FOR 21 DAYS

Modi makes announcement against COVID-19 in televised address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced complete lockdown of the entire country, as part of government’s stringent efforts to tackle coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Today, I am going to announce a very important measure in our fight against COVID-19. The entire country will be under lockdown from today. The complete lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight,” Modi said in his address to the nation.

This lockdown will be in place for 21 days and more stringent than ‘janata curfew’, he added.

The Prime Minister described the situation in different countries due to the pandemic that has infected more than 3.5 lakh people and killed over 16,000.

“This virus has been spreading very fast across the world. It spreads like wildfire. Looking at the experience of these countries, and what the experts say, the only successful way to tackle the spread of the virus is social distancing,” said the Prime Minister.

Some people believe that social distancing is only for those who are infected with the disease. It’s not true, and this thought will be detrimental for you, for me and for everyone. Social distancing is for everyone, even for the Prime Minister,” said Modi

This was the second time in a week when Modi addressed the country on the fast-spreading disease.

In a television address last Thursday, Modi had highlighted the threat posed by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease, and appealed to people to practise social distancing and work from home.

On Tuesday, Modi said the disease took only four days to infect another one lakh people across the world.

Modi said: “COVID-19 took 67 days to spread to one lakh people. To reach two lakh people, it took 11 days.

“But it took only four days to reach another lakh taking the total spread to three lakh,” Modi said pointing out the study by the World Health Organisation on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

The Prime Minister said that when the coronavirus starts spreading, then it is “very tough” to stop.

“This is the reason why China, US, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Iran and other countries where the COVID-19 spread, the situation went out of control,” he said.

He said that experts say that if today any person has been infected with COVID-19 then it will take some days to show its symptom.

“The man with the COVID-19 then transmits that to number of other people. And according to the WHO reports, due to this pandemic, one person can transmit the disease to hundreds of people as it spreads like fire,” Modi said.

Pointing out the better medical facilities in western countries, he said: “Remember that the health sector and health facilities in Italy and US are the best in the world and they are considered the best. Despite that they were unable to stop the spread of COVID-19. In this situation, there is no way to stop it.”

Modi further highlighted that the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is the example of the countries who dealt with it and are now coming back on the track. “Only those countries whose people followed the government orders, did not go out of their homes are coming out of it,” he said, adding that thus we should also assume that the only option in front of us it that we not go out of the home.

“Whatever happens we need to remain inside our homes. Social distancing is applicable for the Prime Minister and all citizens of the country. We can save ourselves from corona when we don’t venture out of our homes.

“We have to stop its spread and break its chain,” he said.

India is on the stage where today’s action will decide how much we can stop the spread of this disaster, he said, and went on share an innovative poster from social media.

“Those who are inside their homes are informing people with the new innovative ideas. I am sharing the banner which I liked. Corona which means ‘Koi road par na nikle,” Modi said.