India U-17 probables practice at DBO Fatorda

NT NETWORK

FATORDA

The Indian probables for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be hosted by India landed in Goa from Bengaluru on Tuesday and had a practice session at the Don Bosco Oratory ground, Fatorda on Wednesday.

The team – which has been put up at a starred hotel in Cansaulim – started practice at 5 pm. The boys were first put through warm up drills. Emphasis was then shifted to midfield shape practice and tactical training.

“Coach Matos emphasised more on midfield shape practice. The idea is to get the boys accustomed to various shapes to be adopted in the three positions – midfield, defence and attack,” stated a source following the team practice in Fatorda.

The Indian probables practised for an hour and a half. “The idea is to consolidate whatever has been imparted in the last two months. There is no time to introduce anything new now,” stated our source.