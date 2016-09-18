India stay alive with late comeback

MINOO FERNANDES | NT

fatorda

Skipper Suresh Singh Wangjam’s last-gasp penalty helped India hold Saudi Arabia to a 3-3 draw and stay alive in the AFC Cup Under 16 Championship, on Sunday.

The fiercely-fought encounter, played under the floodlights at Nehru stadium Fatorda, saw the hosts dominate major part of the proceedings as they led the game 2-1 until the 80th minute. However, in the next two minutes Saudi Arabia made a complete turnout when their striker Albrikan Feras Tariq scored two quick goals — first in the 81st minute to restore parity and then in the 82nd minute to give his team the lead.

The Indians, though jolted by the sudden onslaught, maintained their calm and composure and their patience finally paid off in the add-on time (90+4 minute) when Saudi Arabia keeper brought down Komal Thatal prompting the Chinese referee to award a penalty to the hosts. Captain Wangjam stepped up to take the penalty shot and did the honours in style to send a large crowd of around four thousand into raptures.

Earlier, India went into the lead as early in the 5th minute of play. Komal Thatal, who played a cool and composed game, moved on the left flank and after dodging a couple of rival defenders passed the ball neatly to Aniket Anil Jadhav who took a step forward before sending a grounder past Saudi keeper Alasmari Hasshem Mohammed.

Goaded by the early success, India came up with several goal scoring chances, and it was during this ascendency of play of some 15 minutes that they buttressed their lead.

Defender Boris Singh Thangjam worked his way down the left flank swiftly without any challenge from the Saudi defence and then squared the ball to Aman Chetri who finished in style with a left footer helping India go two goals up.

It was the turn of Saudi Arabia thereafter to retaliate and launch accelerating moves which helped them a great deal. Medio Dhari Alanazi sent a high cross from the left flank to Abdulaziz Sulaiman in the 6 yard box, which eluded the Indian defenders and attacking medio Aldhuwayhi Abdullaziz who leaped high to score with a powerful header.

Just before this goal, India keeper brought off two smart saves and then in the add-on time (45+2 minute) saved a penalty off Saudi Arabia’s Mali.

Referee Wang Di from China awarded the penalty after India defender Sanjiv Stalin brought down Aldhuwayhi into the box.

The second session saw both the teams going neck to neck with each other in all the departments of the game and even though a goal looked imminent at any time, the defence of both the teams played their role well.

India keeper Dheeraj Singh was the real hero of the team as he came up with spectacular saves in both the sessions of play. One of the great save he made in the second session was from substitute Ali Alshaikhi who unleashed a carpet drive in the 70th minute of play right from the top of the box. India will next play Iran on October 21 at Nehru stadium, Fatorda.