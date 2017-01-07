India, Portugal sign defence, 6 other pacts

NEW DELHI: India and Portugal Saturday inked seven pacts to expand bilateral engagement in a wide range of areas including defence and security, IT and renewable energy even as they took a veiled dig at China for blocking New Delhi’s move at the UN to list Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

In wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, while agreeing to deepen the ties, both the countries also called for tough global action against terror networks and States harbouring them, stressing that there should not be any double standards in combating terrorism.

Modi, in a statement to the media, said he and Costa discussed the need for the global community to take strong and urgent action against the rapidly growing and widely spreading threats of violence and terror. “Recognising the importance of the central role of UN in combating terrorism, they exhorted the international community to effectively implement the measures enumerated by the 1267 UN Sanctions Committee,” a joint statement issued after the talks said.

The joint statement said both sides called for strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism in a spirit of ‘zero tolerance,’ underlining that States should not support any terror entity including ‘non-State actors’ on any grounds.

The two leaders also called for eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing, and sought adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the UN.

The Prime Minister said his talks with Costa, who traces his origin to Goa, covered full range of India-Portugal ties across various sectors. Modi also thanked Costa for Portugal’s support to India’s membership of the Missile Technology Control Regime, and for its continued support for India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The MoU on defence envisages cooperation meeting security challenges, including in the maritime domain and defence industries. On defence cooperation, Modi invited Portuguese companies to participate in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and set up joint ventures and commercial partnerships based on joint production and technology transfer.

Costa, who had lived in Goa, said he felt proud for being able to return to India as Portugal’s Prime Minister. Costa, who arrived here on Saturday on a seven-day visit, also said Portugal will continue to support India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council along with Brazil and another country from the African continent.