India overwhelm England

PORVORIM

India continued their winning run in the T20 cricket tri-series for blind as they registered an easy five-wicket victory over England at GCA Academy ground in Porvorim on Tuesday.

With the win India extended their points tally to 9 while England are yet to open their account.

England captain Ed Hossell won the toss and opted to bat first. India captain Ajay Reddy struck twice in the first over and the English batsmen were never able to recover from that as they managed to muster up only 131/8 at the end of 20 overs. Pete Blueitt was the standout performer for England with a fine half century.

Chasing the modest target, Indian batsmen played cautiously and lost a few early wickets but thanks to a composed half-century from Sunil Ramesh, India could overhaul the target losing five wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: England 131/8 in 20 overs (Pete Blueitt 52, Ajay Reddy 4/12); India 133/5 in 16.3 overs (Sunil 52*, Justin Hollingsworth 2/28). NT