India leave Lankan shores with perfect score

PTI

COLOMBO

Skipper Virat Kohli’s blazing blade ensured a comfortable seven wicket win in the lone Twenty20 game as the visitors completed a 9-0 rout of Sri Lanka, here on Wednesday night.

It was the first time that an Indian cricket team registered an all-win record across formats in an overseas tour.

Chasing a competitive 171 for win, Kohli led from the front with a fluent 82 off 54 deliveries while Manish Pandey played the second fiddle by remaining unbeaten on a career-best 51 to guide India home comfortably with four balls to spare.

At the R Premadasa Stadium, they put on 119 runs off 78 balls for the 3rd wicket to set up this win as the visitors completed a clean sweep on this tour, having won the Test series 3-0 and the ODI series 5-0 previously.

Earlier, Dilshan Munaweera smashed his maiden half-century while debutant Ashan Priyanjan played a useful hand to guide Sri Lanka to a respectable 170 for seven.

For India, young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 43 from his four overs, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav scalped two for 20.

India witnessed a bad start to their chase with Rohit Sharma (9) top-edging one off Lasith Malinga (1/31) in the third over, although he did put on 22 runs for the opening stand with KL Rahul (24). Kohli and Rahul then added another 20 runs for the second wicket with the latter a higher contributor as the Indian skipper made a sketchy start against the Lankan pacers.

India were placed at 43 for two at the end of the powerplay, and the 50-run mark came up in the seventh over.

Kohli then overcame his patchy start by running hard between the wickets with Pandey. They put on 50 off just 33 balls as India crossed 100 in the 12th over. The Indian skipper then reached his half-century off 30 balls, which included four boundaries and a six. It was his fourth consecutive half-century in T20Is against Sri Lanka, and in doing so, he became the fastest batsman to score 15000 international runs across formats in 333 innings, improving Hashim Amla’s record of 336 innings.

Kohli also crossed Martin Guptill’s tally of 1806 runs to become the third-highest scorer in T20Is behind Brendon McCullum (2140) and Tilakratne Dilshan (1889).

He put up 100 off just 62 balls with Pandey, and their eventual stand surpassed the highest stand for India whilst chasing in T20Is. They improved the 107-run stand between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rahul against West Indies in Florida in 2016.

Kohli was finally out caught at deep midwicket off Isuru Udana (1/36). Overall, he hit seven fours and a six. India were just 10 runs away from victory at that point.

Dhoni (1 not out) and Pandey completed the formalities without duress with the latter reaching his maiden T20 International fifty off 36 balls, inclusive of four boundaries and a six.