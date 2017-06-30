India launches biggest-ever tax reform

NEW DELHI: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday midnight jointly launched the new goods and services tax regime, ushering a new era of ‘one nation-one tax’ in the Indian economy.

At the stroke of the midnight India entered into the much awaited and talked about GST regime.

The biggest ever tax reform GST, which is expected to rewrite the rules of business, while reducing the burden on the common man, will integrate India into a common market, bigger than the European Union. It is expected that by doing away with the plethora of taxes and barriers on state borders, GST will accelerate economic growth.

Speaking at the launch ceremony just before midnight, Mukherjee said the GST had many contentious issues. He recalled that he had moved the constitutional amendment for GST and had met the then chief ministers of Gujarat (Modi), (undivided) Andhra Pradesh and some other states.

Modi said the GST – he called it a ‘good and simple tax’ – -would be a mechanism to check corruption, improve trade and governance.

“There will be no ‘kacha bill’ and ‘pucca bill,” he said adding “GST is an economic reform that would soon become social reform.

Maintaining that GST is an example of cooperative federalism, the Prime Minister said the new tax reform is not the legacy of one political party, but the collective legacy of all political parties.

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution in unifying the country by integrating all the princely states after the Independence, Modi said that likewise the GST would unify the country’s economy.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also stressed that the GST was the outcome of the collective effort of different governments.

In his introductory speech on the GST rollout event in Parliament’s Central Hall, Jaitley said, ‘’We have assembled today on an important moment in the journey of our great nation. At midnight, we will be launching one of India’s biggest and most ambitious tax and economic reforms in history. With GST, India has showcased it can overcome all shortcomings with unity.’’

Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other central ministers and representatives of states government were present on the occasion.

Several Opposition parties boycotted the ceremony, resulting in the absence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh who had tried to push the GST for years. The GST, which replaces five central taxes and six state taxes, has been welcomed but there are doubts if the infrastructure is in place.

Some sections affected by the rise in tax under GST staged protests.