India finish without win

BAMBOLIM: There was little the Indian lads could do as they went down fighting to Brazil 1-3 in their concluding match of the BRICS U-17 football Tournament, organised by the Government of India, at GMC stadium Bambolim. India, thus finished the tournament without registering a win.

Brazil took the lead in the second minute as Brenner Silva’s shot from outside of the box crashed home and with that ended India’s hopes of causing an upset in the tournament.

In the 19th minute, Komal Thatal scored the equaliser as he cut in from the left flank and unleashed a curling shot which ended in the back of the Brazilian goal to make it 1-1.

In the 82nd minute Brazil scored through Vinicius Oliviera to double their lead and wrap up the match as the full-time scoreline read 3-1. In an earlier match, South Africa beat Russia 3-1.