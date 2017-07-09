India finish at top spot

BHUBANESHWAR: India won five gold medals on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships to finish at the top of the standings here on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin), Govindan Laxmanan (men’s 10,000 metres) and Swapna Burman (women’s heptathlon) along with the men’s and women’s teams in the 4x400m relays won gold medals in their respective events.

Neeraj, who had created waves at the world level, also created a new meet record with an effort of 85.23 metres. Davinder Singh Kang of India took bronze in the event.

Gopi Thonakal made it a 1-2 for India in the men’s 10,000m by taking the silver. Jinson Johnson fetched a bronze for India in the men’s 800m. India thus finished with a total of 29 medals. They took the top spot on the medal standings with 12 gold, five silver and 12 bronze. This is the best performance by Indian athletes at the Asian Championships so far.

Continental powerhouse China lagged far behind in second place with a total of 20 medals which included eight gold, seven silver and five bronze. Kazakhstan were third with four gold, two silver and two bronze for a total of eight medals.

The final day was, however, not without its share of controversy as Archana Yadav, who crossed the line first in the women’s 800m final, was stripped of the gold medal for pushing Nimali Waliwarsha Konda of Sri Lanka during the final stretch.

Earlier, Burman won the second gold of the day for India with a total of 5942 points in the women’s heptathlon.

Laxmanan, on the other hand, ran a tactically superb race in the men’s 10,000m. He was part of the leading pack throughout the 10,000m final before producing a strong sprint in the final lap of the 25-lap race to leave his rivals far behind. He registered a time of 29:55.87 while Gopi clocked 29:58.89. Adilet Kyshtakbekov of Kyrgyzstan took bronze with 30:06.65.

This was the second gold medal at this meet for Laxmanan. He had won gold in the men’s 5,000m gold as well.

In the final of the men’s 4x400m relay, the Indians faced a strong challenge from Sri Lanka in the early stages. Kunju Muhammed, who started off the race for the hosts, could not keep pace with Sri Lanka’s T. Dhananjaya and the Indians were in second place behind their fellow South Asians at the first baton exchange.

However, Muhammed Anas, ran a powerful second lap to give India a comfortable lead. Amoj Jacob struggled a bit during the third leg as Sri Lanka’s Kalinga Kumarage seemed to make up some of the lost ground.

But Rajiv Arokia produced some scorching pace in the final leg as the Indians won gold with a time of 3:02.92.

In men’s 800m, Johnson fetched a bronze for India with a time of 1:50.07.